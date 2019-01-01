Bidco United humiliate Murang'a seal as City Stars win in the NSL

A total of 29 goals scored in the NSL match-day five, with Bidco United scoring the most

Bidco United bounced from their 1-0 defeat against City Stars last week to smash Murang'a Seal 5-0 in a National Super League match played on Monday.

Anthony Simasi opened the scoring for the hosts from the penalty spot in the ninth minute after a foul by the opponents in the danger zone.

The Thika based side scored the second and third in the 44th and 49th minute courtesy of Erick Gichima before another brace by Emmanuel Mogaka in the 64th minute and 81st minute sealed the win for the Anthony Akhulia led side.

Bidco are now on 12 points after five games and are aiming at putting a brave fight to gain promotion by the end of the season.

In another game, Nairobi City Stars claimed a 2-1 win against their hosts Coast Stima in Mombasa.

The Kawangware based side opened the scoring in the 10th minute courtesy of Vincent Otieno before Oliver Maloba doubled the advantage five minutes later.

The Mombasa Powermen scored their consolation in the 81st minute through former FC winger Joshua Oyoo.

At Camp Toyoyo, Northern Wanderers suffered a 3-1 defeat against FC Talanta. The hosts were the first to find the back of the net courtesy of Enock Momanyi.

Anthony Gichu, Abdull Wahab and Brian Juma replied in the 16th, 26th and 31st minutes respectively to give the Juma Abdalla led side a deserved win.

Full results:

Police 2-2 Migori Youth (Karuturi Grounds)

Modern Coast 1-1 (Serani Sports Club)

Northern Wanderers 1-3 FC Talanta (Camp Toyoyo)

Ushuru 1-1 Kibera Black Stars (Ruaraka Grounds.)

APS Bomet 0-2 Mount Kenya (Kericho Green Stadium)

Murang’a Seal 0-5 Bidco United (Thika Stadium)

St Joseph’s Youth 1-2 Vihiga Bullets (Afraha Stadium)

Administration Police 2-0 Shabana (Camp Toyoyo)

Coast Stima 1-2 Nairobi City Stars (Mbaraki Sports Club)

Nairobi Stima 2-0 Fortune Sacco (Karuturi Grounds)