Bayo: Uganda star ditches Vipers SC for FC Ashdod in Israel

The burly Cranes player has left the local champions to sign a deal in the Israeli top-flight

international forward Fahad Bayo has sealed a transfer to FC Ashdod.

The burly forward has penned a four-year contract to join the Israel Premier League giants from the newly crowned Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC.

The Israel club has confirmed the signing of Bayo alongside Nanad Svetkovich, who arrives from the Serbian league.

More teams

“The sports club has started preparing for the upcoming season and the work on completing the staff is underway,” the club stated on their official social media pages as they unveiled the two players.

“Alongside keeping the core that led the team to wonderful performances during the second half of the season and promoting the club's talented home players, we are happy to announce two impressive purchases of foreign players, who signed long-term contracts for four years, and this is part of the long-term vision of building a quality squad.

“That will lead the team to fight for goals. The forward line will be strengthened by Fahad Bayo, a 22-year-old player who played for Vipers, the Uganda champions, and he also scored two goals in 12 performances in the national uniform.”

The statement continued: “He will join Nanad Svetkovich, a 24-year-old who scored seven goals as part of the First Serbian League.

“The 1.94-meter Svetkovich is blessed with an excellent heading game and is especially prominent in stationary situations and aerial struggles.

“Bayo and Svetkovich will soon arrive in Israel and join their new friends immediately after they complete the duty of isolation with the entrance into the country."

Article continues below

Bayo, who has also played for local club Proline FC, joined Vipers last year from Zambian outfit Buildcon FC.

He inspired Vipers to the 2019/2020 league title after scoring 12 goals in their hunt for domestic football's biggest title.

Over the last 12 months, Bayo's impressive run had earned him calls to the national team. He was part of the Cranes side that won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup and scored a wonder goal against Malawi last year during an qualifier.