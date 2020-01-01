Ancelotti performs James Rodriguez injury U-turn & claims Everton star could face Southampton
Comments()
Getty Images
James Rodriguez is now in contention to make Everton’s trip to Southampton, claims Carlo Ancelotti, with fitness concerns easing around the Colombian playmaker.
The Toffees boss has said: “He is not definitely out.
“Fortunately his recovery was really good and he trained today, just a partial training session.
“I hope he is going to train tomorrow and we will see if he is condition to play on Sunday.
“He is really better now and we are confident that maybe he can play.
“He was not able to train until today. I hope tomorrow is going to be better.
“Today’s was quite good, the training, but he had only partial training.”
More to follow…