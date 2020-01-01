Ancelotti performs James Rodriguez injury U-turn & claims Everton star could face Southampton

The Toffees boss had suggested that a Colombian playmaker would be unable to face the Saints, but he has now trained and could be in contention

James Rodriguez is now in contention to make ’s trip to , claims Carlo Ancelotti, with fitness concerns easing around the Colombian playmaker.

The Toffees boss has said: “He is not definitely out.

“Fortunately his recovery was really good and he trained today, just a partial training session.

“I hope he is going to train tomorrow and we will see if he is condition to play on Sunday.

“He is really better now and we are confident that maybe he can play.

“He was not able to train until today. I hope tomorrow is going to be better.

“Today’s was quite good, the training, but he had only partial training.”

