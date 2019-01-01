Amr Gamal: I joined CS Sfaxien to win trophies

The on-loan Al Ahly forward has revealed his desire to succeed on temporary spell with the Tunisian giants

Cs Sfaxien's latest signing Amr Gamal believes he has made the right choice in joining the Tunisian outfit from Egyptian champions on a 12-month loan deal.

The 27-year-old didn’t make a single appearance for the Red Devils in their title-winning campaign last term, and chose to move to the Sfax-based outfit owing to their ambition to win titles.

Gamal also revealed former teammate Ali Maaloul convinced him to sign for the side after talking up their desire to achieve great things in the coming season.

“Moving to is an important step for me, I left Al Ahly the biggest club in Africa and moved to a team that is looking to win trophies,” Gamal began.

“I know the Tunisian League’s level, I talked with Ali Maaloul and he told me that moving to CSS will be a very important step especially that the club is constantly competing for major trophies.

“I hope to lift the Tunisian Cup as it is one of my priorities now.”

After ending third in the Tunisian last season, CSS have been active in the transfer window and have made seven signings this summer, including Gamal. They will also compete in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Sfaxien will face Etiole du Sahel in the Tunisian Cup final on August 17.