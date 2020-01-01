Ajayi sees red as West Bromwich Albion edge West Ham United

The Nigeria international was given his marching orders as the Baggies secured a hard-fought victory against the Hammers

Semi Ajayi was sent off in West Bromwich Albion’s 1-0 victory over in Saturday’s fourth-round tie at London Stadium.

The Super Eagles star was afforded his 29th appearance this season but failed to make an impact rather putting his side in danger of elimination from the competition.

The 26-year-old received his first caution in the 44th-minute after Conor Townsend had scored the only goal which made the difference in the encounter.

Article continues below

The former United utility player was then sent off in the 72nd minute after he was shown his second yellow card in the match.

Despite the setback, Slaven Bilic’s men held their nerves to progress into the fifth round of the tournament.

Ajayi will hope to make a better contribution when take on in their Championship outing on Tuesday.