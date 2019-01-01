Afcon: Kahata confident Harambee Stars can surprise Africa

Kenya has played two friendlies, against Madagascar and DR Congo as they prepare for a sixth Afcon appearance

Harambee Stars and midfielder Francis Kahata believes can surprise many at the (Afcon).

Kahata has been a regular under Sebastien Migne and he is confident Kenya can progress from Group C against , and .

"The team is new and the coaches are also new but if you look at the qualification journey we have played against big teams like . So we have to play as a team and let teamwork be our guiding philosophy," Kahata told the Football Kenya Federation website.

The former Thika United and KF Tirana star added that Kenya can perform well while playing away from home.

"I believe there isn't any pressure at all and it is true we have been out for a very long time. Each player needs to look at what he can give to the team and Kenyans should also support us and with that, we can qualify to the next round," he said.

"Confidence is also an important thing that is needed now and I hope we will surprise many people."

Kahata pegs his hope on the calibre of players in Harambee Stars camp to harvest good results in .

"Many people can say that we cannot go far but if we play as a team then I don't see any difficulty. We have earned important experience to deal with the pressure of playing away from home. We need to understand our set target then strive to achieve it," he opined.

"The players we have in camp now are mature and some are young but mature enough and they are ready to learn and I hope everyone will push themselves to help the team achieve the Afcon target."

Kenya will leave their training camp in on June 19 for where they will face Algeria in the opening match on June 23 in Cairo.