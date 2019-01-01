Mwendwa on Afcon 2021 qualifiers as Kenya start away to Egypt

The Harambee Stars will face the Pharaohs in their Group G opener and finish against Togo away in Lome

will begin her quest to return to the in 2021 with an away match against in November.

The Harambee Stars are pooled in Group G alongside Togo, and Comoro Islands. After facing the Pharaohs away, they will return home to face Togo in Nairobi.

In the third match, Kenya will once again play at home against Comoro Islands before playing the same team away in their fourth group fixture.

In the final round, a home game against Egypt will be played between October 5-13 while the last qualifier will see Kenya travel to Lome for a date with Togo between November 9-17.

The first and second round of matches will be played back-to-back between November 11-19 with the third and fourth round of matches scheduled for August 31 to September 8 next year.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa is confident the team will make it from the group and earn a second straight appearance at Afcon.

“We have a chance, we stand a good chance to make it to the Afcon finals again,” Mwendwa told Goal in a recent interview.

“All we need to do is to win our home matches and get a perfect result away from home. It is a tricky group of course, but we will work hard to get the job done.”

Asked which team he fears in the group, Mwendwa said: “There is nothing to fear, we only respect the opponents and nothing more. We are a good side and will also fight to show them what we can do.”

Kenya participated in the 2019 competition but were eliminated after the group stage with defeats to eventual finalists and .

The 2021 tournament will be held in and will also see 24 teams battle for the title.