Afcon 2019: Nigeria were lucky to score last-minute goal against South Africa – Rohr

An 89th minute effort from William Troost-Ekong broke the hearts of Bafana Bafana as the Super Eagles advanced to the semi-finals

Gernot Rohr admitted were lucky to score the winning goal in their 2-1 victory over on Wednesday.

The West Africans overcame the challenge of Bafana Bafana in the quarter-final of the 2019 to seal their progress to the semi-final

Samuel Chukwueze broke the deadlock in the 27th minute but Bongani Zungu’s header in the 71st minute, after a VAR review, drew the teams level.

The game was heading to extra-time until William Troost-Ekong pounced on a defensive error from goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to secure Nigeria’s progress.

The triumph at the Cairo International Stadium means the Super Eagles have qualified in nine of their 10 quarter-final appearances at the Afcon finals, but Rohr has reserved praise for Stuart Baxter’s men as he looks forward to 'more difficult' fixture in the last four.

“It was a great match. South Africa is a very good team, they had a very good game against but it's too difficult to do this two times in a row,” Rohr said after the game.

“We were lucky to score in the last minute, but yet we were mentally strong to do this. I salute South Africa for having a great team.

“What was the best today is the great spirit between both teams. Our next game is going to be more difficult, but we will be ready.”

Nigeria will to play the winner of the quarter-final fixture between and in the semi-final on July 14.