adidas Football Launches the 302 Redirect Pack

The 302 REDIRECT pack features the latest Nemeziz 19

adidas Football today reveal the 302 REDIRECT Pack, a bold colour up across all four silos - COPA, Predator, X and the newly launched NEMEZIZ 19. 302 REDIRECT will be worn by the world’s top players, including Paul Pogba, Mohammad Salah, Paulo Dybala and Roberto Firmino.

The 302 REDIRECT boot pack sees the PREDATOR, COPA, X and NEMEZIZ silos given a refreshed look of dazzling silver, midnight black and electric red. The latest PREDATOR features a predominately silver upper, offset by a black sockfit collar whilst the all-midnight black COPA includes bold red three stripes detailing and a shimmering sole plate. The new-look X features an all-silver upper, complemented by an electric red collar, inner and soleplate.

302 REDIRECT includes the newly launched NEMEZIZ 19, with an all-red upper and studs, mirror-like midsole and reflection three stripes detailing placed on the heel. The latest NEMEZIZ 19 comes with a host of innovations, offering revolutionised 360 agility and performance for creators on the pitch. Built for the most agile and multidirectional players, it was created specifically for those who play unpredictably, outsmarting the opposition with spectacular flair, footwork and movement. NEMEZIZ creators who will wear the latest boot include the likes of Messi, Isco, and Firmino.

The full 302 REDIRECT pack, except the laceless versions, will be available online at adidas.com.sg and at adidas Suntec and adidas ION from 14 May 2019. The 302 REDIRECT pack (NEMEZIZ 19.1 FG, X 19.1 FG, COPA 19.1 FG and PREDATOR 19.1 FG) retails for SGD 280 to SGD 300.

The 302 REDIRECT pack (NEMEZIZ 19.1 FG, X 19.1 FG, COPA 19.1 FG and PREDATOR 19.1 FG) and the laceless versions (NEMEZIZ 19+ FG, X 19+ FG, COPA 19+ FG and PREDATOR 19+ FG), which retails for SGD 380 to 400, will be available at Weston Corporation from today, 7 May 2019. The laceless versions will be available exclusively at Weston Corporation.