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CAF Champions League

CAF Champions League Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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CAF Champions League, fixtures & results

Friday 10 April
FAR Rabat badge
FAR Rabat
FAR
2
RS Berkane badge
RS Berkane
RSB
0
FT
Saturday 11 April
Esperance badge
Esperance
EST
0
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1
FT
Friday 17 April
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1
Esperance badge
Esperance
EST
0
FT
agg 2 - 0
RS Berkane badge
RS Berkane
RSB
1
FAR Rabat badge
FAR Rabat
FAR
0
FT
agg 1 - 2
Saturday 16 May
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1
FAR Rabat badge
FAR Rabat
FAR
0
FT
Saturday 23 May
FAR Rabat badge
FAR Rabat
FAR
1
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1
FT
agg 1 - 2
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City crestManchester City5500135815
W
W
W
W
W
2Arsenal crestArsenal540184412
L
W
W
W
W
3Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion53111651110
W
W
D
L
W
4Brentford crestBrentford523010469
W
D
D
D
W
5Leeds United crestLeeds United52307349
D
W
D
D
W
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