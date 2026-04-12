Indecent behaviour has sparked controversy during the match between the Royal Army and Renaissance Berkane

Saturday’s first leg of the African Champions League semi-final between Moroccan sides Renaissance Berkane and Royal Army was overshadowed by controversy when cameras caught Berkane player Amine Azri making indecent gestures.

Cameras captured Azri making indecent and offensive gestures, according to Moroccan newspaper Al-Batal, and the footage quickly spread across social media.

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The incident prompted widespread criticism and calls for CAF to sanction the player.

Renaissance Berkane and the Royal Army will contest the second leg next Saturday at the Berkane Municipal Stadium, after the military side claimed a 2-0 first-leg win yesterday.

The Moroccan winners will then meet either Tunisia’s Espérance or South Africa’s Sundowns, who contest the first leg in Tunisia on Sunday.