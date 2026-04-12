Video: Sundowns secure a valuable win in the heart of Tunisia against Espérance

Mamelodi Sundowns have one foot in the CAF Champions League final after securing a hard-fought 1-0 win at Esperance in Sunday’s first-leg semi-final.

The only goal came in the 51st minute, scored by Bryan Munez.

The return leg is scheduled for next weekend in South Africa, where a draw will be enough for Sundowns to reach back-to-back finals.

Sundowns reached last season’s final before losing to Egypt’s Pyramids, while Esperance also lost in the 2021 final to Al Ahly.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, the Moroccan Army side are also on the brink of the final after a 2-0 win over Renaissance Berkane.