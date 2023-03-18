Zlatan doesn't age! Ibrahimovic becomes Serie A's oldest goalscorer - breaking 2007 record by more than 100 days

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest scorer in Serie A history with his goal in AC Milan's clash against Udinese on Saturday.

Striker converted penalty against Udinese

Is now league's oldest ever scorer

Has broken Alessandro Costacurta's record

WHAT HAPPENED? The Sweden international converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time to pull his side level after the fell behind early in the game. At 41 years and 166 days old, he has overtaken Alessandro Costacurta, who held the record from his days at Milan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal against Udinese is Ibrahimovic's first in Serie A this season. The striker had made just three appearances for the Rossoneri before Saturday's clash, having been absent with a knee injury for most of the campaign. Despite his goal, Milan went on to lose the clash 3-1.

IN A PHOTO:

Opta

WHAT NEXT? Ibrahimovic and Milan will be in action again on April 2 when they take on Serie A leaders Napoli.