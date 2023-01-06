Zlatan copying Haaland?! Ibrahimovic takes inspiration from Man City star with new hairstyle as he continues injury recovery

Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic posted an Instagram of his recovery from injury with a haircut peculiarly similar to Erling Haaland's 'viking' style.

Haaland sported 'viking' style in training

Zlatan recovering from knee surgery since May

Posted Instagram story with similar haircut

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City striker returned after the international break sporting a set of braids in the style of a Nordic warrior. Ibrahimovic, who is still in rehabilitation after undergoing knee surgery back in May, posted a story on Instagram with his hair tied up in very similar fashion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Away from his new style, the social media post is evidence of Ibrahimovic's long road to recovery, after it was announced the Sweden international had returned to Milan training in early December. His side are currently five points off leaders Napoli in Serie A and are chasing their second successive Scudetto.

WHAT NEXT FOR IBRAHIMOVIC? With no exact date confirmed for his return, the veteran striker will hope to feature in the second half of the season, providing Milan with strength in depth up front during the business end of the season.