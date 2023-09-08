'The situation is not pleasant' - Youri Tielemans and Unai Emery not on same page over the Belgian international's role in Aston Villa squad

Aston Villa's Youri Tieleman's has expressed his frustration over his lack of playing time under new coach Unai Emery.

Tielemans yet to start league game

Emery sticks with Kamara and Douglas

Belgian says will 'seize' opportunity

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian is yet to start a Premier League game for his new club after arriving as a free agent this summer after five seasons with Leicester City. Although Tielemans has featured as a substitute on all four games, the midfielder says he has made it clear to Emery that he expects to be named the starting line-up.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This situation is not pleasant," said Tielemans in a press conference ahead of the Red Devils' qualifier against Azerbaijan. "I told the coach [Emery] that I came to Villa to play. He understands me, but at the moment he prefers to play with his two midfielders from last season. He told me that soon the games will come one after the other and I'll get more playing time. I know this answer doesn't get me anywhere, but what am I supposed to do? As soon as I get an opportunity, I want to seize it. So far, I've started once, in the Conference League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Emery has so far kept faith in Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz as his midfield pivot with John McGinn also starting alongside them. With European football on the horizon and Emery famed for his rotations, it's surely only a matter of time before Tielemans gets his wish.

WHAT NEXT FOR TIELEMANS? The 26-year-old can set his club frustrations aside as Belgium take on Azerbaijan on Saturday followed by Estonia on Tuesday as they bid to qualify for Euro 2024.