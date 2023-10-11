Youri Tielemans' move has turned sour! Belgium star already seeking Aston Villa exit after breakdown in relationship with manager Unai Emery

Youri Tielemans is already considering leaving Aston Villa just four months after join the club from Leicester City, according to a report.

Tielemans wants to leave Aston Villa

Joined the club from Leicester in June

Frustrated with lack of game time

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgium international has reportedly had a fallout with manager Unai Emery over his lack of minutes at Villa Park. The 26-year-old has appeared in eight Premier League matches thus far this season but did not start in any of those games. Football Insider reports that Tielemans is growing impatient and could consider making a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During the last international break in September, the former Leicester man had expressed his frustration as he told reporters that he communicated his disappointment to the manager and that he wants to be an integral part of the team. Emery has thus far preferred Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and Douglas Luiz in his midfield ahead of the Belgian.

WHAT NEXT? The Villans will be next seen in action after the international break when they take on West Ham on October 22 in the Premier League.