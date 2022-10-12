'You have the courage to ask that?' - Ancelotti gives blunt response when quizzed on Mbappe to Real Madrid rumours

Carlo Ancelotti has refused to spark any debate over the potential transfer of Kylian Mbappe as he bluntly answered a question regarding the player.

Mbappe wants to leave PSG

Ancelotti refused to comment on speculation

Real Madrid & Liverpool rumoured destinations

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has reportedly decided he wants to leave PSG in January, and obviously Real Madrid's name is in the hat as a potential destination. The forward signed an extension in the French capital, turning down Madrid earlier this year, but a move could be back on following the latest news.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked about whether Mbappe might join in January, Ancelotti replied: "If Mbappe will come in January? You have the courage to ask that… I won’t answer. I don't have to answer."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid reportedly matched PSG's contract offer for the Frenchman but were snubbed in May. The Spanish side have gone unbeaten in the league this season, and may not see Mbappe's signature as a necessity right now.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE & REAL MADRID? Both parties are involved in eye-catching fixtures this weekend. Mbappe and PSG will take on Marseille in the Classique, while Real Madrid face Barcelona in the Clasico, with both games falling on October 16.