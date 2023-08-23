'You are in a big club now!' - Chelsea record signing Moises Caicedo warned to 'prepare much better' after nightmare debut

Chelsea record signing Moises Caicedo has been warned to "prepare much better" for games at a "big club" after his nightmare debut.

Caicedo joined Chelsea from Brighton

Blues paid £115m ($145m) for midfielder

Endured nightmare debut against West Ham

WHAT HAPPENED? Caicedo came off the bench for his first appearance since his British record move from Brighton against West Ham at the weekend, and endured a rusty, error-strewn performance. He even conceded a late penalty from which Lucas Paqueta scored, and at full-time he could be seen on his knees, seemingly distraught at his display, and former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly insists he must step up now he has left Brighton for a "big club".

WHAT THEY SAID: Desailly told Sky Sports: "You don’t need to talk about it. We better start to put the mindset into the system , you need to adjust your implication. You are in a big club now! And in a big club you need to prepare yourself much better for each game. Now you digest the idea of £100m and you are now back home you need to be committed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mauricio Pochettino insisted after the game that his new signing "did well" in his first appearance, but it seems obvious that his lack of pre-season affected his performance at the weekend. The Blues are next in action on Friday, against Luton.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)GettyImages

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? It will be intriguing to see if Caicedo is picked to start against Luton at Stamford Bridge on Friday, with Chelsea set to face AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the League Cup five days later.