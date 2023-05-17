Xabi Alonso has no plans to join Tottenham! Liverpool legend insists he's 'very happy' at Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso quashed rumours linking him with a move away from the club next season.

Alonso linked with Tottenham job

Said he is happy at Bayer Leverkusen

Isn't worried about future prospects

WHAT HAPPENED? Amidst rumours linking him with the managerial position at Tottenham Hotspur, Alonso stated that he is not looking to leave the club and will stay until his contract expires next year.

His comments were made in response to being asked about his future during the pre-match presser ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's second-leg Europa League semi-final clash with AS Roma.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’m very happy with the team and with the club. I don’t worry about my future. I have full focus on what I want and I’ve discussed it with everyone who needs to know," he told the media.

When asked if he would stay with Bayer Leverkusen until his contract expires in 2024, Alonso said: "Yes, that's correct".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alonso has turned things around at Leverkusen since taking charge in October last year. Before his arrival, the Bundesliga side had only won one game in eight matches in the league and were struggling in Europe.

Seven months into Alonso's tenure, Bayer Leverkusen are seventh in the Bundesliga table and are in the semi-finals of the Europa League, with a chance of winning their second-ever European trophy.

The Liverpool and Real Madrid legend's work with Leverkusen has attracted attention from other clubs, including Spurs, who are reportedly keen on making him their manager.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ALONSO? Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen will next take on AS Roma in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final clash on May 18, with the Spaniard hoping to outsmart his former manager Jose Mourinho and overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to reach the final.