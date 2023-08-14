Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says Paul Mullin injury recovery going 'ahead of schedule' in positive update

Jacob Schneider
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says injured forward Paul Mullin's recovery is going "better than expected" and revealed he was sent to a specialist.

  • Mullin saw a specialist in USA
  • Recovery is "slightly ahead" of schedule
  • Wrexham to continue without their striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham talisman Mullin was injured in their preseason friendly against Manchester United, sustaining four broken ribs and a collapsed lung following a collision on the pitch. On Monday, Mullin received good news regarding his diagnosis after seeing a specialist in San Diego, California.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The specialist was pleased with Paul. The lung has repaired really well and the ribs are progressing well," Red Dragons manager Parkinson said to The Athletic. “There is no time-scale on Mulls’ return but he is slightly ahead of the initial schedule. We are pleased, as it is a better than expected diagnosis."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Mullin's diagnosis is not as harsh as previously feared, it's a win for the Welsh side. With 79 goals in 97 career games for Wrexham, Mullin's role in the squad is beyond influential.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Paul Mullin Wrexham injury vs Manchester United pre-season 2023-24GettyPaul Mullin Wrexham Boreham Wood 16:9GettyPhil Parkinson Wrexham 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM AND MULLIN?: Wrexham are set to play their third league game of the campaign on Tuesday evening against Walsall while Mullin will continue his recovery.

