Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says Paul Mullin injury recovery going 'ahead of schedule' in positive update

- Mullin saw a specialist in USA
- Recovery is "slightly ahead" of schedule
- Wrexham to continue without their striker
WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham talisman Mullin was injured in their preseason friendly against Manchester United, sustaining four broken ribs and a collapsed lung following a collision on the pitch. On Monday, Mullin received good news regarding his diagnosis after seeing a specialist in San Diego, California.
WHAT THEY SAID: “The specialist was pleased with Paul. The lung has repaired really well and the ribs are progressing well," Red Dragons manager Parkinson said to The Athletic. “There is no time-scale on Mulls’ return but he is slightly ahead of the initial schedule. We are pleased, as it is a better than expected diagnosis."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Mullin's diagnosis is not as harsh as previously feared, it's a win for the Welsh side. With 79 goals in 97 career games for Wrexham, Mullin's role in the squad is beyond influential.
WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM AND MULLIN?: Wrexham are set to play their third league game of the campaign on Tuesday evening against Walsall while Mullin will continue his recovery.