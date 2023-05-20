Work set to begin on Wrexham's new 5,500-seater 'Kop' stand at the Racecourse Ground as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney deliver on takeover promise

Wrexham have unveiled detailed plans for the delivery of a new stand as owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney make good on a key ownership pledge.

Reynolds & McElhenney pledged upgrades

Work on 5,500-seater Kop stand to begin in June

New floodlights already installed

WHAT HAPPENED? Works at the Racecourse Ground are due to commence on June 1 as the club's owners deliver on their promise to upgrade the stadium. An impressive new 5,500 stand, incorporating hospitality facilities, will be built at the derelict Kop end of the stadium and is scheduled to open ahead of the 2024-25 season.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

WHAT THEY SAID: Presenting the plans, co-chairmen Reynolds and McElhenney said: "Back in February 2021, when we first became custodians of the club, it was identified that reverting the Racecourse Ground to a four-sided stadium was a priority for us. The desire to achieve this objective has only been multiplied by the fact that the sold-out signs were a regular feature at the Racecourse Ground, and we want the club to be accessible to everyone, so the increased capacity is key to achieving this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: These are exciting times at Wrexham, who clinched promotion back to the Football League for the first time since 2008 after a thrilling promotion race with Notts County that captured the imagination all around the world. But it seems this is just the start for the resurgent north Wales club and their popular superstar owners as the club seeks to climb the divisions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Wrexham AFC official

Wrexham AFC official

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? After a promotion party in Las Vegas the Wrexham squad will soon return to pre-season training as they prepare for life in League Two with fans from all around the world eager to see how they fare back in the Football League.