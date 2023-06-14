Wrexham keeper Ben Foster urges former Man Utd team-mate Nani to sign for League Two outfit after Soccer Aid link-up

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has jokingly urged ex-Manchester United winger Nani to move to the League Two club, because he is a free agent.

WHAT HAPPENED? Foster and Nani once again shared a pitch at the weekend, as they were both in the World XI for Soccer Aid, as they beat England 4-2 at Old Trafford. After the game, Foster, who was vlogging the entire game for his YouTube channel, grabbed Nani for a chat and begged him to move to the Welsh club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Foster and Nani received their winner's medals, Foster grabbed the 36-year-old, who is leaving Melbourne at the end of the month, and said: "Nani hasn't got a club everybody, I think he should come to Wrexham."

And Nani, who won the Premier League four times, as well as the Champions League during his glittering time at United, refused to rule it out. He said: "You never know." Foster cheekily signed off: "Liar."

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? They are preparing for their return to the Football League, having won the National League last season.