World Cup winner headed to Saudi Arabia?! Al-Ahli chasing Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo De Paul

- Al-Ahli submit bid to sign Rodrigo De Paul
- Formal offer forwarded to player's camp
- De Paul could join the likes of Firmino and Mendy
WHAT HAPPENED? Another star from Europe could be on his way to Saudi Arabia as Al-Ahli have reportedly submitted a formal bid worth €32m to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid as they look to sign midfielder Rodrigo De Paul this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Romano further reports that the Saudi Pro League side's proposal has been forwarded to the World Cup-winning star's representatives who will now evaluate the offer.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The Saudi club has already added some big names from Europe to their roster this summer which includes players like Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy, Franck Kessie and Allan Saint-Maximin and De Paul will further bolster their squad.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty
Getty
WHAT NEXT FOR Al-Ahli? Al-Ahli are off to a flying start in the 2023/24 season, winning their first two matches comfortably. They will face Al-Akhdoun in a Saudi Pro League clash on August 24.