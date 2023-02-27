Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea face Reading, Man City get Aston Villa

- Holders Chelsea visit Reading
- Lewes get a home tie with Man Utd
- Man City face Villa; Birmingham get Brighton
WHAT HAPPENED? Monday's draw also saw Lewes, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, get Manchester United at home, with Birmingham hosting Brighton.
WOMEN'S FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL DRAW IN FULL:
|Reading
|vs
|Chelsea
|Aston Villa
|vs
|Manchester City
|Lewes
|vs
|Manchester United
|Birmingham
|vs
|Brighton
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea will be the favourites to win this trophy again after dispatching Arsenal in the last round. However, both Manchester clubs will be eyeing up silverware, too, and will fancy their chances of going all the way.
WHAT NEXT? These quarter-final ties will be played on March 19, with the semi-finals to follow on April 16 before the final takes place at Wembley Stadium on May 14.