'I don't think they'd let me in!' - Wilshere reveals while he won't be in attendance for Tottenham-Arsenal derby clash

- Areta's men top of Premier League
- Tottenham enter derby in fifth
- 11-point gap could stretch to 14
WHAT HAPPENED? This weekend, the Gunners take on bitter rivals Spurs away from home as they look to maintain their five-point gap over Manchester City at the top of the division. No stranger to such games – having played in 11 north London derbies over the span of his career – Wilshere has spoken about how important the games are every season.
WHAT THEY SAID: While talking to HaytersTV at the recent launch event for the new designs adorning the Emirates Stadium, he said: “Let’s take every game as it comes and most importantly let’s beat Tottenham on Sunday. I go to a lot of the home games. I won't be going to White Hart Lane, or whatever it's called now. What's it called now? I won't be going to the stadium. I don't think they'll let me in."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although injuries prevented Wilshere from fulfilling his potential at Arsenal, he remains a fan favourite even in retirement, and now works for the club as the coach for the Under-18s having been appointed last summer. He certainly won't be fondly remembered by Spurs fans, however, after he once led the insulting: "what do we think of Tottenham?" chant when the Gunners won the FA Cup in 2015.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? If Arsenal can win this match they could extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points. Indeed, second-placed Manchester City play Man United away from home on Saturday on a weekend of enticing Premier League clashes.