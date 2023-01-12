WATCH: Willian haunts former club Chelsea with deflected goal but refuses to celebrate with Fulham team-mates

Willian broke the deadlock at Craven Cottage on Thursday night, scoring against his former club Chelsea but refusing to celebrate out of respect.

Felix grabbed headlines pre-match

Willian opened scoring against former club

Refused to celebrate amid elated team-mates

WHAT HAPPENED? The hosts got off to a flying start with former Blue Willian getting on the scoresheet after just 25 minutes. The veteran Brazilian picked up the ball on the left hand side after Trevoh Chalobah flicked on a cross from the right, but it was the Chelsea defender who got the last touch as Willian's effort deflected past Kepa and into the far corner. Having spent nearly seven years at Chelsea, the 34-year-old refused to celebrate with his Fulham team-mates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While most of the attention was on new signing Joao Felix before kick off, it was a familiar face that haunted the Blues at Craven Cottage. Despite making 339 appearances for Chelsea, in which time he posted 63 goals and 62 assists, Willian was on target and was true to his word given to The Athletic back in September: "If I have to score against them, I will score. I won’t celebrate, I have to respect them. I was there for seven years, I have big respect for the club and the fans."

WHAT NEXT? After Chelsea's nightmare start against their West London rivals, under-fire manager Graham Potter will lead his side out against Crystal Palace in the league on Sunday.