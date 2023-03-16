William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu injured as Arsenal lose two key defenders in first 20 minutes of Europa League clash with Sporting CP

James Hunsley
William Saliba Arsenal injured vs Sporting 2022-23Getty Images
Arsenal suffered a double defensive injury blow when William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu limped off after barely 20 minutes against Sporting CP.

  • Tomiyasu brought off just eight minutes in
  • Saliba also substituted after 20 minutes
  • White and Holding first-half replacements

WHAT HAPPENED? The Japan international was brought off after just eight minutes following a stretch whilst trying to defend a Sporting attack, with usual starter Ben White coming on in his place. Arsenal weren't afforded a replacement of such first-team quality when Saliba went down barely 12 minutes later, as defensive back-up Rob Holding got a run out for the remainder of Thursday's Europa League clash.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: