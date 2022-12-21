Will Mourinho take Portugal job? Roma star El Shaarawy reacts to manager's links with national team

Stephan El Shaarawy has shared his opinion on whether Jose Mourinho will stay at Roma amid the manager's links with the Portugal national team post.

Fernando Santos fired after World Cup quarter-final exit

Paulo Fonseca & Mourinho in the running to replace him

El Shaarawy claims Mourinho will continue at Roma

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernando Santos was sacked by the Portuguese FA (FPF) after the Seleccao crashed out to Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup. Mourinho has already been linked with the role, while GOAL has confirmed that Lille coach Fonseca is a strong contender to replace Santos. El Shaarawy has now come out to express his belief that Mourinho will remain at Roma, and has talked up his influence behind the scenes at Stadio Olimpico.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have never talked to him about this possibility [of Mourinho leaving]. We think the coach is very focused on Roma, on the goals we have, on doing well here as we all are, as always," the Roma winger said after a friendly win over Casa Pia at the start of the week.

"He is always present in every situation. Even in the way he talks to us in the locker room, in the match, in giving us the right indications. We see him serene, he is a person of the heart, instinctive, so the important thing for him now, I think, is Roma. We all hope he can stay here for a long time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho is currently in Portugal with Roma as they finish off their mid-season training camp. Reports in Italy claim the manager will decide his future at the end of the season and that he has demanded guarantees over transfers to reinforce the squad in the long term. Meanwhile, outgoing Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal has also thrown his hat into the ring for the Portugal job, but the FPF have yet to make a final decision.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho will be back in the dugout for Roma when they return to Serie A action against Bologna on January 4.