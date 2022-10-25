Will Gareth Bale start for LAFC in the MLS Conference Final against Austin?

GOAL takes a look at the winger's injury status for the MLS playoffs

Gareth Bale was brought to LAFC to help the club win an MLS Cup, a title that has so far eluded the club in its short history.

However, in LAFC's first step towards that trophy, their star summer signing was absent.

Bale was left out of LAFC's 18-man squad for the eventual 3-2 win over the Galaxy in another classic edition of El Trafico. The Wales star's absence was attributed to an injury, ruling him out for that Western Conference semifinal clash with the club's crosstown rivals.

But what is Bale's status heading into Sunday's conference final against Austin FC and how will his injury impact LAFC? GOAL takes a look.

Why did Bale miss LAFC's win over the Galaxy?

Bale didn't feature against the Galaxy due to a left leg injury, with the former Real Madrid star deemed unable to play in the 3-2 win.

LAFC were able to survive without him, with fellow summer arrival Denis Bouanga scoring twice before Cristian Arango's dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Will Bale play against Austin FC?

Bale's status remains to be seen, but LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo says that he expects the winger to be ready to go in time for Sunday's match in some capacity.

"No more injury to report," Cherundolo said of Bale after the win over the Galaxy. "He should be back in training very soon, in the next couple of days. In the next round, we should have a full roster."

Bale's time in MLS so far

Bale hasn't yet made a full impact since arriving in MLS this summer, with LAFC opting to slowly integrate the Wales winger after several years of limited games on club level with Madrid.

He started just twice during the regular season, making 12 total appearances while scoring two goals. LAFC haven't fully needed him, though, with an attack featuring stars like Bouanga, Arango and Carlos Vela.