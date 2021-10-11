Wijnaldum not 'completely happy' at PSG after 'very difficult' start

The Dutch midfielder has vented his frustration over a lack of regular minutes at Parc des Princes

Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted he's not "completely happy" at Paris Saint-Germain after a "very difficult" start to life in France.

PSG signed Wijnaldum on a free transfer in the summer following his departure from Liverpool.

The Dutchman played a key role in the Reds' run to Champions League and Premier League glory under Jurgen Klopp, but has been unable to hit the ground running at Parc des Princes at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

What has been said?

Wijnaldum has opened up on his frustrations while away on international duty with the Netherlands, telling reporters before the World Cup qualifying clash with Gibraltar on Monday: "I can't say I'm completely happy.

Article continues below

"The situation is not what I wanted. I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to. I was really looking forward to the new step and then this happens. It is very difficult.

"That's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around."

Wijnaldum struggles at PSG

Wijnaldum has made 11 appearances in all competitions for PSG to date, but has yet to record a single goal or assist. The 30-year-old has only started one of the club's last five Ligue 1 matches, with Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye currently Mauricio Pochettino's preferred central midfield pairing.

What's next?

Wijnaldum will hope he can force his way back into Pochettino's line-up when PSG return to domestic action against Angers on Friday. The French giants will turn their attention to the Champions League four days later, with a Group A fixture against RB Leipzig.

Further reading