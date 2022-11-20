Why Ronaldo transfer to Roma was ‘never a possibility’ despite Man Utd superstar’s ties to Mourinho

Cristiano Ronaldo joining Roma over the summer was “never a possibility”, says director of football Tiago Pinto, with rumours without “foundation”.

Portuguese wanted out of Old Trafford

Return to Serie A was speculated on

No deal was done for all-time great

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar, who has continued to force his way towards the exits at Old Trafford in the 2022-23 campaign, had made it clear during the last transfer window that he wanted out. A return to Italy for the former Juventus star was speculated on, with a move to Rome that would have seen Ronaldo reunited with ex-Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho discussed, but such a switch was never on the cards.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pinto has said at the Thinking Football Summit in Portugal: “One of the things that irritates me about Italy is that they are constantly talking about the transfer market. The truth is that Cristiano Ronaldo was never a possibility. These rumours had no foundation, but in Italy they talk every day about three different players linked with your club. I understand it was natural to link us because Mourinho and I are both Portuguese, and so is Cristiano, but as I said, there was never any substance in it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potential landing spots for Ronaldo continue to be speculated on at present, with the 37-year-old having burned plenty of bridges in Manchester during an explosive interview that has seen him criticise prominent figures from United’s past and present.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo is into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, so would be due to hit free agency next summer regardless, but a new club may be sought before that as questions are asked of whether he has taken in his last appearance for Premier League heavyweights.