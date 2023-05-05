‘Game recognise game’ – Why Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green wore an Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid jersey in NBA play-offs

Golden States Warriors star Draymond Green has revealed why he opted to don an Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid shirt when in NBA play-off action.

Warriors in action against the Lakers

French forward a bid basketball fan

Rojiblancos due in the States this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old power forward, who is a four-time champion in his chosen profession, arrived for action against the LA Lakers on Thursday evening wearing a different kind of sporting jersey to the one he is accustomed to filling. Inspiration was clearly taken from World Cup-winning France international Griezmann, with the Warriors prevailing 127-100 on the night to tie their series with LeBron James and the Lakers at one apiece.

WHAT THEY SAID: Green told TalkBasket afterwards of why he chose to sport a Griezmann shirt, with the Atletico forward a big basketball fan: “Griez is great. He’s been doing it a high level for a long time. I had the opportunity of meeting him a couple of times. He’s absolutely incredible. But also looking forward to that game here this summer. It’ll be fun. I’ve been to a few of those over the course of the years. A couple out here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atletico are due to take in a pre-season game on San Francisco soil this summer, with Green adding on the live soccer action that he has taken in down the years: “I’ve been to one in LA. I went to El Clasico when it was in Miami, that ICC International Champions Cup. Put on and I know they’re coming out here this summer and I’m going to be an honorary captain for that game. So I was just excited. I got the jersey and wanted to wear it and it led to some good luck for us.”

WHAT NEXT? Griezmann has attended plenty of NBA games in the past, but it was Barcelona pair Pedri and Eric Garcia that were spotted among the crowd at Chase Center on Thursday – with La Liga currently taking in a spring break.

