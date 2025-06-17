Why ‘counter-intuitive’ Cristiano Ronaldo transfer never happened as Al-Hilal address FIFA Club World Cup links to ‘biggest player of biggest opponent’ Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal’s chief executive has explained why a “counter-intuitive” deal for Cristiano Ronaldo, the “biggest player” of their rivals, never happened.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo generated plenty of transfer speculation ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with a special window opening in which clubs competing at that event in the United States could do business.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

With his contract at Al-Nassr running down, CR7 was linked with teams around the world - including another that competes in the Saudi Pro League. In the end, no deal was done and Ronaldo is enjoying a summer break with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children.

DID YOU KNOW

Al-Hilal are adamant that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner never registered on their recruitment radar, with there little value to be found in taking a 40-year-old forward from their old adversaries in the Middle East.

WHAT AL-HILAL CHIEF SAID

Chief executive Esteve Calzada told BBC Sport: “We normally don't comment on players' situations, particularly because our name is always put out there, when a player or an agent wants to negotiate a better deal with his club, or is trying to move out.

“It's been a very weird transfer window, it's a very short period of time. You don't want to take a decision thinking about this tournament that then you have to carry on with for the next two or three years.

“As much as I respect Ronaldo as a huge player, as we all recognise he is, it's certainly completely counter-intuitive that you bring the biggest player of your biggest opponent to play with you. Even more when it's only for three to four weeks.

“We've been trying to see if we can reinforce the team. But some players were with a mindset of 'holidays already', some players were sometimes just asking for too much money, and we're aware that our team is extremely competitive.

“We'll go into the traditional transfer window after the tournament still with the biggest ambitions to see if we can reinforce the team even more.”

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?

With Ronaldo ultimately opting against joining a Club World Cup competitor - on the back of captaining Portugal to UEFA Nations League glory - he is now expected to agree an extension to his contract at Al-Nassr.