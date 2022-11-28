News Matches
World Cup

Why is Andre Onana not playing for Cameroon in crucial 2022 World Cup clash with Serbia?

Chris Burton
9:08 AM GMT 28/11/2022
Andre Onana Cameroon 2022 World Cup
Andre Onana has been dropped entirely from Cameroon’s squad for their crucial clash with Serbia at the 2022 World Cup.
  • Inter keeper dropped from squad
  • Important game for Indomitable Lions
  • Epassy lines up between the sticks

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who plays his club football for Serie A giants Inter, has not even been included among the substitutes for the Indomitable Lions’ second Group G outing at Qatar 2022. Onana played the full 90 minutes for his country as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Switzerland on matchday one, but his place between the sticks has now been handed to Devis Epassy – who represents Saudi Arabian outfit Abha.

More to follow...

