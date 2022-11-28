World Cup
Why is Andre Onana not playing for Cameroon in crucial 2022 World Cup clash with Serbia?
Chris Burton
9:08 AM GMT 28/11/2022
- Inter keeper dropped from squad
- Important game for Indomitable Lions
- Epassy lines up between the sticks
WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who plays his club football for Serie A giants Inter, has not even been included among the substitutes for the Indomitable Lions’ second Group G outing at Qatar 2022. Onana played the full 90 minutes for his country as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Switzerland on matchday one, but his place between the sticks has now been handed to Devis Epassy – who represents Saudi Arabian outfit Abha.
COUPE DU MONDE FIFA QATAR 2022— Les Lions Indomptables Officiel (@LIndomptables) November 28, 2022
Voici les XI #LionsIndomptables qui débuteront le match. #CAMEROUN 🇨🇲 🆚 🇷🇸 #SERBIE
📅 28/11/2022
⏰ 11H00
🏟 Al Janoub Stadium#CMRSER | #FIFAWC2022 | #QATAR2022 | #ECRIVONSLHISTOIRE | #ALLEZLESLIONS | #LETSROARTOGETHER | #INDOMPTABLES pic.twitter.com/WKBz1pofi2
More to follow...
