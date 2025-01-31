Six Nations 2025 squads overview: Who will be playing in this year's Championship?

Check out the players who are set to sparkle on the Six Nations stage

A host of rugby union greats have set the Six Nations alight down the years, creating unforgettable memories that still stir the senses today. Jonny Wilkinson's World Cup-winning kick for England may be the most famous drop goal ever.

Still, Ronan O'Gara and Jonathan Sexton entered Six Nations folklore when they produced their own jaw-dropping drop goals at pivotal moments. O’Gara’s kick ended Ireland's 61-year Grand Slam drought during the final match of the 2009 Six Nations against Wales in Cardiff, while Jonathan Sexton snatched a staggering victory against France in Paris with an epic 45-metre last-gasp drop goal during Ireland’s successful 2018 Grand Slam campaign.

Ronan O'Gara and Jonathan Sexton remain legendary figures of the game and are still 1st and 2nd, respectively, on the all-time Six Nations points standings. Before both their fantastic feats, Brian O’Driscoll had set Irish pulses racing during the Six Nations. Replays of BOD scoring a hat-trick of tries vs France in 2000 still get the hairs standing up in awe.

Getty Images

Brian O’Driscoll (2006, 2007 & 2009) is one of only three players to claim the Six Nations tournament player award on multiple occasions. The other two are Stuart Hogg (2016 & 2017) and Antoine Dupont (2020, 2022 & 2023). Stuart Hogg led by example for Scotland, scoring crucial tries and holding his nerve to complete crucial kicks. Antoine Dupont has been the vital cog in the French machine during recent years. His exceptional speed, strength, tactical awareness, and incredible passing make him one of the modern-day rugby greats. Dupont wants to return with a bang this year after missing the 2024 Six Nations campaign.

Which players will rise to the challenge and create the most memorable moments during the 2025 Six Nations Championship? Let GOAL take you through each nation's final squad line-ups and fixtures for the forthcoming campaign below.

England

Getty Images

Coach: Steve Borthwick

Steve Borthwick Captain: Maro Itoje

Maro Itoje Uncapped: Oscar Beard, Cadan Murley, Arthur Clark

Oscar Beard, Cadan Murley, Arthur Clark Most capped: George Ford

England coach Steve Borthwick knows he’s under immense scrutiny, but he also knows he has the players who can turn it on and surprise anyone like they did when beating Ireland during last year’s Six Nations. Despite some impressive performances during the Autumn Nations Series, England suffered too many losses, and the onus is on Borthwick to rediscover the winning formula quickly.

England’s Six Nations 2025 squad

Forwards: Fin Baxter, Ollie Chessum, Arthur Clark, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje, Curtis Langdon, George Martin, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Henry Pollock, Bevan Rodd, Will Stuart, Tom Willis

Backs: Oscar Beard, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Raffi Quirke, Harry Randall, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward

England's Six Nations fixtures

Game Date Time (GMT/CET) Venue Watch (Stream) Tickets Ireland vs England Sat, Feb 1 4:45 pm/5:45 pm Aviva Stadium, Dublin ITV (ITVX) / Virgin Media (Virgin Media Play) StubHub England vs France Sat, Feb 8 4:45 pm/5:45 pm Twickenham Stadium, London ITV (ITVX) / FranceTV (+ streaming) StubHub England vs Scotland Sat, Feb 22 4:45 pm/5:45 pm Twickenham Stadium, London ITV (ITVX) / STV (STV Player) StubHub England vs Italy Sun, Mar 9 3 pm/4 pm Twickenham Stadium, London ITV (ITVX) / TV8 (+ streaming) StubHub Wales vs England Sat, Mar 15 4:45 pm/5:45 pm Millennium Stadium, Cardiff ITV (ITVX) StubHub

France

Getty Images

Coach: Fabien Galthié

Fabien Galthié Captain: Antoine Dupont

Antoine Dupont Uncapped: Maxime Lamothe, Giorgi Beria, Joshua Brennan, Matthias Halagahu, Noah Nene, Gael Drean

Maxime Lamothe, Giorgi Beria, Joshua Brennan, Matthias Halagahu, Noah Nene, Gael Drean Most capped: Uini Atonio

The return of talisman and skipper Antoine Dupont to the French fold is huge. Dupont aside, Les Bleus are stuffed to the rafters with top notch talent, that includes the kicking king, Thomas Ramos. A large number of the squad also play for Bordeaux and Toulouse, who have been flying high in the European Champions Cup recently. A slight negative for Galthie’s guys is the fact they must take to the road on three occasions, the third of those being a trip to Dublin during round 4.

France’s Six Nations 2025 squad

Forwards: Esteban Abadie, Dorian Aldegheri, Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Hugo Auradou, Cyril Baille, Giorgi Beria, Paul Boudehent, Joshua Brennan, Georges-Henri Colombe, Francois Cros, Thibaud Flament, Marko Gazzotti, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mickaël Guillard, Matthias Halagahu, Oscar Jegou, Maxime Lamothe, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Emmanuel Meafou, Dany Priso, Rabah Slimani, Romain Taofifénua

Backs: Theo Attissogbe, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Leo Barre, Nicolas Depoortere, Gael Drean, Antoine Dupont, Antoine Frisch, Emilien Gailleton, Matthieu Jalibert, Nolann le Garrec, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Noah Nene, Romain Ntamack, Damien Penaud, Thomas Ramos, Killian Tixeront, Gabin Villiere

France's Six Nations fixtures

Game Date Time (GMT/CET) Venue Watch (Stream) Tickets France vs Wales Fri, Jan 31 8:15 pm/9:15 pm Stade de France, Paris FranceTV (+ streaming) / ITV (ITVX) StubHub England vs France Sat, Feb 8 4:45 pm/5:45 pm Twickenham Stadium, London ITV (ITVX) / FranceTV (+ streaming) StubHub Italy vs France Sun, Feb 23 3 pm/4 pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV8 (+ streaming) / FranceTV (+ streaming) StubHub Ireland vs France Sat, Mar 8 2:15 pm/3:15 pm Aviva Stadium, Dublin RTE (RTE Player) / FranceTV (+ streaming) StubHub France vs Scotland Sat, Mar 15 8 pm/9 pm Stade de France, Paris FranceTV (+ streaming) / STV (STV Player) StubHub

Italy

Getty Images

Coach: Gonzalo Quesada

Gonzalo Quesada Captain: Michele Lamaro

Michele Lamaro Uncapped: Luca Rizzoli

Luca Rizzoli Most capped: Tommaso Allan

Italy are no longer seen as the whipping boys of the Six Nations. The Azzurri secured two wins and a draw during the 2024 Six Nations and confidence is growing with a wave of talented youngsters on the way through. However, heavy defeats to Argentina and New Zealand in the Autumn will have hurt and it will be interesting to see how they respond to those setbacks.

Italy’s Six Nations 2025 squad

Forwards: Lorenzo Cannone, Niccolo Cannone, Riccardo Favretto, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Alessandro Izekor, Dino Lamb, Michele Lamaro, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Sebastian Negri, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Ricconi, Luca Rizzoli, Federico Ruzza, Ross Vintcent, Giosue Zilocchi, Manuel Zuliani

Backs: Tommaso Allan, Juan Ignacio Brex, Ange Capuozzo, Matt Gallagher, Alessandro Garbisi, Paolo Garbisi, Simone Gesi, Monty Ioane, Leonardo Marin, Tommaso Menoncello, Martin Page-Relo, Jacopo Trulla, Stephen Varney

Italy's Six Nations fixtures

Game Date Time (GMT/CET) Venue Watch (Stream) Tickets Scotland vs Italy Sat, Feb 1 2:15 pm/3:15 pm Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh STV (STV Player) / TV8 (+ streaming) StubHub Italy vs Wales Sat, Feb 8 2:15 pm/3:15 pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV8 (+ streaming) / ITV (ITVX) StubHub Italy vs France Sun, Feb 23 3 pm/4 pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV8 (+ streaming) / FranceTV (+ streaming) StubHub England vs Italy Sun, Mar 9 3 pm/4 pm Twickenham Stadium, London ITV (ITVX) / TV8 (+ streaming) StubHub Italy vs Ireland Sat, Mar 15 2:15 pm/3:15 pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV8 (+ streaming) / RTE (RTE Player) StubHub

Ireland

Getty Images

Coach: Simon Easterby

Simon Easterby Captain: Caelan Doris

Caelan Doris Uncapped: Jack Boyle

Jack Boyle Most capped: Cian Healy

Ireland are seeking an historic third Six Nations title in-a-row. Three consecutive sole wins was even unheard of during the Home Nations and Five Nations eras. With Andy Farrell overseeing the Lions Tour later in the year, Simon Easterby has taken over the Irish reins for the upcoming Six Nations and it is to be seen whether this proves to be a disruptive factor or not.

Ireland’s Six Nations 2025 squad

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Cormac Izuchukwu, Rónan Kelleher, Gus McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier

Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose

Ireland's Six Nations fixtures

Game Date Time (GMT/CET) Venue Watch (Stream) Tickets Ireland vs England Sat, Feb 1 4:45 pm/5:45 pm Aviva Stadium, Dublin ITV (ITVX) / Virgin Media (Virgin Media Play) StubHub Scotland vs Ireland Sun, Feb 9 3 pm/4 pm Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh BBC (BBC iPlayer) / RTE (RTE Player) StubHub Wales vs Ireland Sat, Feb 22 2:15 pm/3:15 pm Millennium Stadium, Cardiff BBC (BBC iPlayer) / Virgin Media (Virgin Media Play) StubHub Ireland vs France Sat, Mar 8 2:15 pm/3:15 pm Aviva Stadium, Dublin RTE (RTE Player) / FranceTV (+ streaming) StubHub Italy vs Ireland Sat, Mar 15 2:15 pm/3:15 pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV8 (+ streaming) / RTE (RTE Player) StubHub

Scotland

Getty Images

Coach: Gregor Townsend

Gregor Townsend Captain: Rory Darge & Finn Russell

Rory Darge & Finn Russell Uncapped: Jack Mann, Fergus Burke

Jack Mann, Fergus Burke Most capped: Finn Russell

The recent injuries to skipper Sione Tuipulotu and Scott Cummings has hit Scottish preparations hard. The fact Gregor Townsend’s team kick off their campaign with two home encounters at Murrayfield will have eased the pain a tad, though they know they must be primed and ready to hit the ground running against Italy.

Scotland’s Six Nations 2025 squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Gregor Brown, Dave Cherry, Luke Crosbie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Patrick Harrison, Will Hurd, Jack Mann, D’Arcy Rae, Dylan Richardson, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland, Marshall Sykes, Euan Ferrie, Cameron Henderson, Ewan Johnson, Alexander Masibaka, Ollie Smith

Backs: Fergus Burke, Matt Currie, Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Finn Russell, Kyle Rowe, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White

Scotland's Six Nations fixtures

Game Date Time (GMT/CET) Venue Watch (Stream) Tickets Scotland vs Italy Sat, Feb 1 2:15 pm/3:15 pm Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh STV (STV Player) / TV8 (+ streaming) StubHub Scotland vs Ireland Sun, Feb 9 3 pm/4 pm Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh BBC (BBC iPlayer) / RTE (RTE Player) StubHub England vs Scotland Sat, Feb 22 4:45 pm/5:45 pm Twickenham Stadium, London ITV (ITVX) / STV (STV Player) StubHub Scotland vs Wales Sat, Mar 8 4:45 pm/5:45 pm Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh BBC (BBC iPlayer) StubHub France vs Scotland Sat, Mar 15 8 pm/9 pm Stade de France, Paris FranceTV (+ streaming) / STV (STV Player) StubHub

Wales

Getty Images

Coach: Warren Gatland

Warren Gatland Captain: Jac Morgan

Jac Morgan Uncapped: Dan Edwards

Dan Edwards Most capped: Taulupe Faletau

Wales head into a Six Nations campaign as the bottom-ranked team for the first ever time. That’s no real surprise considering Gatland’s side are currently on a 12-game losing streak that stretches back to October 2023. Their Championship opener doesn’t come much tougher and won’t fill them with confidence either, a Friday night test against France in Paris. Looking from a positive angle, low pre-tournament expectations may allow the inexperienced squad a chance to play with freedom.

Wales' Six Nations 2025 squad

Forwards: Gareth Thomas, Nicky Smith, Kemsley Mathias, Keiron Assiratti, Henry Thomas, WillGriff John, Ben Warren, Elliot Dee, Evan Lloyd, Sam Parry, Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Freddie Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Teddy Williams, James Botham, Aaron Wainwright, Taulupe Faletau, Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell

Backs: Tomos Williams, Ellis Bevan, Rhodri Williams, Ben Thomas, Dan Edwards, Eddie James, Nick Tompkins, Joe Roberts, Owen Watkin, Tom Rogers, Josh Hathaway, Ellis Mee, Blair Murray, Josh Adams, Liam Williams

Wales' Six Nations fixtures

Game Date Time (GMT/CET) Venue Watch (Stream) Tickets France vs Wales Fri, Jan 31 8:15 pm/9:15 pm Stade de France, Paris FranceTV (+ streaming) / ITV (ITVX) StubHub Italy vs Wales Sat, Feb 8 2:15 pm/3:15 pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV8 (+ streaming) / ITV (ITVX) StubHub Wales vs Ireland Sat, Feb 22 2:15 pm/3:15 pm Millennium Stadium, Cardiff BBC (BBC iPlayer) / Virgin Media (Virgin Media Play) StubHub Scotland vs Wales Sat, Mar 8 4:45 pm/5:45 pm Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh BBC (BBC iPlayer) StubHub Wales vs England Sat, Mar 15 4:45 pm/5:45 pm Millennium Stadium, Cardiff ITV (ITVX) StubHub

Highest individual Six Nations points scorers

Player (Country) Total Points Johnny Sexton (Ireland) 566 Ronan O'Gara (Ireland) 557 Jonny Wilkinson (England) 546 Owen Farrell (England) 528 Stephen Jones (Wales) 467

Johnny Sexton tops the points ladder. The famous fly-half was the heartbeat of Ireland’s backline for over a decade (2010-2023). He finished on a high by helping guide the green machine to an historic Grand Slam during his curtain-closing international season. As well as topping the Six Nations points chart, unsurprisingly Sexton is also Ireland’s all-time leading scorer with 1,108 points to his name.

Recent Six Nations Player of the Championship winners