When will Joao Felix make his Chelsea debut? Potter confirms plan for Atletico loanee as he bids to 'fix the team'

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has offered an update on the availability of new signing Joao Felix, a player he feels can "help the team".

Felix joined on loan on Wednesday

Could feature against Fulham on Thursday

Potter feels Portuguese can "help team"

WHAT HAPPENED? Felix joined the Blues from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in a loan deal worth £10m ($12m). When asked whether the 23-year-old could feature in their derby clash against Fulham on Thursday - just a day after signing - Potter admitted that Chelsea's long injury list means an appearance cannot be ruled out.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The injuries maybe sharpened the focus a bit," Potter told reporters. "It was good to get him [Felix] in training today and we will see about playing on Thursday. He is a quality player who can make a difference in the final third of the pitch. He's young but still has experience. From a physical perspective, he can go in. It's always a little bit of an unknown period as he is going from one club to another, but that's on a case-to-case basis."

On Felix's contributions to the team, Potter admitted: "We're not in the best moment. The players are hurting like everyone else. My thoughts are you have to fix the team. It's not just one person to solve problems. We have to attack better, create more chances... Joao is a talented player who can help the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portugal international becomes Chelsea's fourth signing of the January window alongside Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana, and it seems their winter business isn't done just yet. The Blues are currently lumbering down in tenth in the league, having recorded just 20 goals in 17 matches, with Felix brought in to add much needed firepower to Potter's frontline.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? While Potter has not ruled out the possibility, it is doubtful that Felix will start against Fulham. If the Portugal star isn't thrown straight in, he could instead make his full debut against Crystal Palace on Sunday.