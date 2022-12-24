When is El Trafico 2023? Date of first Galaxy vs LAFC rivalry game for new season

A heated MLS rivalry featuring an ever-growing list of star players will resume in the new season, with LA Galaxy trying to answer LAFC's MLS Cup win.

Both the Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC made the playoffs last year, but it was LAFC who broke through with their first MLS Cup win in their brief history to gain a momentary upper hand in the rivalry.

The Galaxy can strike back quickly in an early season clash that will be key to the Western Conference outlook. A second fixture is scheduled for two months later.

GOAL details the history of the rivalry and the 2023 schedule.

What is El Trafico and why is it called that?

While many of the United States' attempts to riff on European soccer traditions have been ridiculed as cringe, El Trafico strikes a fun note.

Inspired by the famous Barcelona vs Real Madrid "El Clasico", "El Trafico" refers to the endless traffic jams of Los Angeles, where it's difficult to get around without vehicles and near-impossible to go significant distances in a reasonable timeframe.

When is LA Galaxy vs LAFC in 2023?

Their first regular season MLS match is scheduled for opening day on Saturday, February 25 at 9:30 pm ET.

The Galaxy and LAFC will also meet on April 16 at 4:40 pm ET.

How to watch El Trafico 2023

The opening day match will be streamed on Apple TV, while the April 16 game will be on that service in addition to being broadcast on national TV via FOX.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC all-time head-to-head record

The Galaxy hold the regular season upper hand, though LAFC have been better in head-to-head action during the postseason.

They split their 2022 meetings, with each team winning twice in all competitions.

MLS regular season: Galaxy 6-2-5

Playoffs: LAFC 2-0-0

U.S. Open Cup: Galaxy 1-0-0

Accurate through 2022 season.