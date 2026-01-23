What is a pre-contract in football & when can players sign them? Soccer transfer term explained

Contracts are always a hot topic of conversation in football circles, with speculation never far away when it comes to fresh terms being signed by superstar performers or lucrative deals being run down towards free agency.

Transfers and price tags can be dictated by how long is left to run on any given agreement, with many clubs backed into a corner by those who make it clear that no extension will be agreed.

Players who opt against penning more paperwork with their respective clubs will find themselves in a position at some stage where discussions can be opened with other suitors. What, though, is a pre-contract agreement? GOAL takes a look…

What is a pre-contract in football and when can they be signed?

A pre-contract is an agreement between a player that club that commits to a move being made once the player’s current deal comes to a close.

This allows interested parties to line up recruitment business well before it is actually completed, with long-term planning put in place.

Said talks can be opened up to six months before the expiration of a previous agreement in alternative surroundings.

That rule was put in place as part of the famous 1995 Bosman ruling relating to freedom of movement for professional footballers.

Any player running down their deal can now sign for another club with no fee having to change hands.

FIFA regulations state: "A club intending to conclude a contract with a professional must inform the player’s current club in writing before entering into negotiations with him.

"A professional shall only be free to conclude a contract with another club if his contract with his present club has expired or is due to expire within six months.

"Any breach of this provision shall be subject to appropriate sanctions."

Can Premier League players agree a pre-contract with another English club?

The six-month rule when it comes to discussions regarding a future change of scenery relates to teams outside of the country in which the player plies their trade at that time.

Premier League players can, therefore, only enter into talks with interested parties outside of England – with the same regulations applying to those in Germany, Spain, Italy etc.

Any player looking to move from one English team to another as a free agent can only open talks after entering the final month of their previous contract – with that effectively delaying discussions until any given season has come to a close.

That is because domestic transfers are regulated by individual football associations, rather than world governing body FIFA.

The FA in England is eager to ensure that there is no conflict of interest between clubs working under its remit, with mid-season, inter-competition free agent agreements banned as a result.

Who could sign a pre-contract in 2026?

Getty Images

There are a number of high profile players running down their contracts in 2026 and who could be on the move through a free transfer.

French defensive duo Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate could potentially be on the move, as could Manchester City veterans Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

Robert Lewandowski's future has been the subject of transfer rumours as the Barcelona striker enters the final six months of his deal at Camp Nou. Bayern could be forced to contend with anmber of exits, with Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry also among those needing a new deal.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was a key member of the Reds' Premier League and Champions League teams in recent years, but he has conceded that he will be forced to consider a move if first-team football is not on the menu for him.

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger could also be on the move, as could legendary Brazilian Neymar, who has suffered an injury-plagued couple of years. Neymar's compatriot Casemiro has confirmed he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season and he could well be joined through the exit door by Harry Maguire - once the most expensive defender in the world.