Welcome, Weston! USMNT star McKennie makes first Premier League start for Leeds in crucial match vs Man Utd

Weston McKennie is in Leeds United's starting line-up against Manchester United on Wednesday - a big occasion for the United States star.

McKennie joined just before deadline

Made sub appearance on Sunday

Now starting at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds, now led by caretaker Chris Armas after Jesse Marsch's sacking, have handed on-loan McKennie his first Premier League start. The USMNT player will be joined by fellow American Tyler Adams in midfield, with compatriot Brendan Aaronson on the bench.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie arrived ahead of the January transfer deadline from Juventus, but he's found a Premier League club in turmoil as Leeds' defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend led Marsch to be sacked. Entering Wednesday level on points with Everton in 18th place, any result against the Red Devils would be a massive lift.

LEEDS LINE-UP VS MAN UTD: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Koch, Wober, Adams, McKennie, Harrison, Sinisterra, Bamford, Gnonto

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? In a rare schedule quirk, Leeds play Manchester United again on Sunday, with that match at Elland Road.