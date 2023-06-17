Weston McKennie turns down $10,000 offer for ripped shirt from heated Mexico clash - USMNT star wants to keep it

Weston McKennie has turned down an offer of $10,000 (£7,800) for his ripped shirt from the US men's national team's ill-tempered clash with Mexico.

McKennie had shirt ripped

USMNT won 3-0

Four players sent off

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie had his shirt ripped in a chaotic clash that featured a number of brawls between the players of both teams. His shirt was torn after Cesar Montes hacked down USMNT debutant Folarin Balogun, leading to a bench-emptying clash that led to McKennie being grabbed and having his shirt almost torn from his back. Montes was sent off for the brutal tackle, and McKennie was then sent off himself for his role in the scuffle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A fan offered $10,000 for the shirt, proposing to make a donation, according to Steven Goff of The Washington Post, but McKennie has opted to keep the shirt as a memento. His shirt was almost torn from him with the score at 2-0 thanks to a Christian Pulisic double, and the USMNT went on to score again through Ricardo Pepi. Later in the game, both Sergino Dest and Gerardo Arteaga were sent off, leaving both sides with nine men.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT will play Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League final on Monday after dispatching Mexico.