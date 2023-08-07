West Ham still pursuing double deal for Manchester United fringe players Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay despite Edson Alvarez capture

- West Ham on the verge of signing Alvarez
- Club looking to sign United pair
- Maguire and McTominay surplus to requirements
WHAT HAPPENED? The east London outfit are closing in on the signing of Alvarez from Ajax, with a fee agreed in the region of £32 million (€37m/$40m) for the midfielder.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moreover, The Guardian state that David Moyes wants United pair Maguire and McTominay to join the ranks, with the two surplus to requirements at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.
AND WHAT'S MORE: West Ham have already had a bid for Maguire turned down by United, and the report claims that the club are working on a double package worth around £55m (€63m/$70m).
WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? Moyes will want to sign more players after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal and with Gianluca Scamacca on the verge of a return to Serie A before the start of the season.