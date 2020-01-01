‘Werner gives Chelsea the edge, he has ice in his veins!’ – Hasselbaink hails Blues’ firepower

A man who once led the line at Stamford Bridge is looking forward to seeing the Germany international do likewise in the 2020-21 season

Timo Werner is a striker with “ice in his veins” and will give “an extra edge in front of goal”, says former Blues frontman Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Frank Lampard has invested heavily on fresh faces heading into the 2020-21 campaign.

Stamford Bridge has welcomed additions from back to front, with defensive steel added in Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell while Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz bring creativity in the final third.

Expectation has risen in west London on the back of their elaborate spending spree, with Lampard under pressure to challenge for and deliver major honours.

Hasselbaink expects international Werner to lead that charge, with the prolific 24-year-old being backed to take the Premier League by storm.

“Werner is so calm in front of goal,” Hasselbaink, who hit 87 goals across four seasons at Stamford Bridge, told Chelsea’s official website. “He has ice in his veins. He has so many of the natural qualities that you can't teach a striker, like that calm, killer instinct.

“He is a very, very good buy. Werner gives Chelsea an extra edge in front of goal now. I'm excited to see him play.

“Werner has an ability to change games when they're tight, scoring the important goals. That's what any team needs; it's what Chelsea need. He has proven his quality in the and now he is here in the Premier League to do the same. He's an exciting talent and I rate him very highly.”

Chelsea are set to open their new Premier League season with a trip to on Monday. Werner will form part of Lampard’s plans, but Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud are also in the mix for striking berths.

Hasselbaink has hailed that competition for places, with international Abraham considered to have shown last season – when netting 18 goals – that he can be a useful asset.

“I'm excited for Chelsea and the strikers they have now,” added Hasselbaink. “Tammy and Werner are both improving in different aspects of their play and their careers.

“Tammy is young so he has things to learn and improve on but what I've been impressed with is his movement, which you could see got better throughout the last season.”

The Dutchman added on Abraham: “It was a season with great pressure for him, leading the line for a big team with big expectations.

“Now he has the pressure of not only repeating that, but building on it and taking his game to the next level to continue his progress. That challenge can bring the best out of players - those with the right attitude and desire to succeed.

“With Olivier Giroud behind him, Tammy has a great teacher. I was impressed with how he [Giroud] finished the season and Tammy can learn so much from him, like how he holds up the ball. That's a vital part of a striker's game.”