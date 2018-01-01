Weah confirms loan move away from PSG

The USMNT striker has confirmed he will leave Paris this winter amid reports that he could join Celtic on a six-month deal

Timothy Weah has confirmed he will leave Paris Saint-Germain on loan in order to gain more first-team experience.

The United States international broke into the PSG squad at the end of last season, but has struggled to hold down a place in the current campaign and has not been in the matchday squad since August.

He has only played three games in all competitions this season and hopes a loan move will help him improve as a player and put him in a better position to be a PSG regular next season.

The 18-year-old forward announced his intention to leave on loan in a long Instragram post, thanking his followers and PSG's fans for their support.

"I just want to take the time to talk to everyone about the decision my family and I made about going on loan this winter," Weah wrote.

"First of all, I want to thank the fans for their constant support, as well as the coaching staff and my team-mates for making me feel part of the family. These few months were great even though I did not play much, I was always grateful for the opportunities I had at the beginning of the season because it opened many doors for me this winter.

Article continues below

"I love you and I know you will go to the end and you will take the cup this year, God is with you all. I will miss the fans as well as the energy you bring to each game. I love you and God bless you. I hope that after these six months, I will be ready to return to the Parc des Princes and give everything to make you proud to be Parisian."

Weah has been linked with a loan move to Scottish champions Celtic, with Brendan Rodgers eager to find a replacement for striker Moussa Dembele who left at the end of the summer transfer window.

Should Weah move to Scotland, the teenager would be eligible to play for Celtic in the Europa League, with the Bhoys facing Valencia in the round of 32.