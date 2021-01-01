'We won't let Man City run away with it' - Solskjaer vows Man Utd won't surrender easily in title tussle

The Red Devils are well off the pace of Pep Guardiola's league leaders but their manager is refusing to throw in the towel just yet

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United will not let Manchester City run away with the Premier League title, despite a rocky run of form that has seen their credentials crumble.

The Red Devils slipped to a frustrating 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened West Brom on Sunday, leaving them well off the pace of Pep Guardiola's league leaders.

But their manager is refusing to throw in the towel and remains insistent that United can match their neighbours blow-for-blow at the top-flight summit.

What did Solskjaer say?

"Let's just build momentum and win games," he told BBC Sport. "[City] are in good form. Us and Leicester have to put up a fight."

Speaking later to Sky Sports News, Solskjaer further expounded on his side's struggle against his Mancunian rivals, adding: "I said we shouldn't be talked about [in the title race].

"[It's] a compliment for the boys we got into the position we are now. "We won't let them run away with it - we're playing them soon. We're not giving it away early - no we're not."

The bigger picture

Solskjaer's comments represent something of a more pugilistic spin on his prior statements, having previously suggested that United should not be considered title contenders.

With a seven-point lead and a game in hand, City are still firmly in control of their own title destiny however; even if they were to slip up against United, the Red Devils would still have to hope for a reversal of the pair's current contrasting fortunes.

United travel to the Etihad Stadium on March 6, looking to take a first victory of the term against their rivals, having played out a tepid Premier League draw in December before losing a high-energy Carabao Cup encounter last month.

