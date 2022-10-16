'We expect consistency!' - Bernardo slams match officials after Man City's unbeaten start to the season is ended by Liverpool

Bernardo Silva hit out at the match officials after Manchester City's loss to Liverpool, having seen a Phil Foden opener ruled out by VAR.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool ended Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win at Anfield thanks to a second-half Mohamed Salah strike. Foden thought he had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 53rd minute, but VAR intervened to judge that Erling Haaland had fouled Fabinho in the build-up and chalked the goal off.

WHAT THEY SAID: City were furious with the decision in real-time - none less so than manager Pep Guardiola - and it appears that sentiment continued long after the final whistle. In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Bernardo Silva criticised the match officials. "What we expect from referees is consistency in the decisions," the Portuguese said. "Just because it's a tough decision, you have to make [it] and keep the goal, in my opinion."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva's remarks reflected the mood in a frustrated City camp after a damaging blow at Anfield. The defeat leaves the defending champions four points behind leaders Arsenal, who stretched their lead at the top thanks to a steely victory away at Leeds.

DID YOU KNOW? Sunday's win against City was Virgil van Dijk's 69th consecutive home victory at Anfield, a Premier League record.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? City will be looking to bounce back and narrow the gap at the top in their next Premier League match at home to Brighton on October 22.