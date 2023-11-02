WATCH: Wrexham star Ollie Palmer is unrecognisable after shaving off iconic beard for Movember - leaving even his own kids confused!

Wrexham star Ollie Palmer is barely recognisable after shaving off his iconic beard for Movember fund-raising, which baffled even his own children.

WHAT HAPPENED? Palmer can be usually identified from a distance, prowling in the opposition penalty box, courtesy of his full black beard. But the striker decided to shave it all off to come up with a fresh look which makes him hardly recognisable.

"Movember," Palmer said in an Instagram video, before starting with the shave. His son was not amused to see his father with a trimmer and pleaded "Don't cut it", but the striker carried on which broke the boy into tears and ultimately left the bathroom. Palmer's daughter was similarly baffled by the new look, asking, "What's your name?"

The Wrexham striker revealed that the effort is to "raise money for Movember as fast as possible", sharing that he and his teammates are raising money for prostate cancer.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The Wrexham frontmain wrote on Instagram: "Myself and a few of my @wrexham_afc team mates and staff are doing Movember to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer! My kids don’t know me with out a beard so I thought I’d video the experience. “Who are you” “what’s your name” “you look rank” “I don’t love you” just a few quotes.

"Just for the verbal abuse I’ve received in the last 24 hours from my family & and physical abuse from my distraught son, I’d love to start donations right away through our link in my bio! If you even just smiled at this video, please donate whatever your comfortable with. It’s all sh*ts and giggles until someone cry’s (sic)."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palmer regained his scoring touch after he found the net in the 2-0 victory over Notts County in League Two last weekend. He was even hailed by Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney for his superb performance and wrote, "Stars gonna star." With that strike, he now boasts four goals and two assists in 16 League Two appearances this campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Palmer will return to action in the FA Cup against Mansfield Town on Saturday.