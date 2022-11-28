WATCH: Vincent Aboubakar scores outrageous scoop chip & then assists equaliser as Cameroon fight back against Serbia in World Cup classic

Vincent Aboubakar was the architect of a fantastic comeback for Cameroon in their World Cup clash against Serbia on Monday.

Cameroon trailed 3-1 against Serbia

Aboubakar chipped one in to cut the deficit

He then set up their third to seal 3-3 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Cameroon were 3-1 down against Serbia but Aboubakar managed to give them a spark in the second half when he scored with a fantastic chip. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but it was given after a VAR review. Moments later, Aboubakar turned creator when he squared to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who fired in the third.

WHAT A CHIP 🔥



After a VAR check, the goal stands and Cameroon takes one back! 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/2zwCtckDjW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

WHAT A GAME WE HAVE HERE!



Choupo-Moting has levelled things up after a quickfire double for Cameroon 🇨🇲#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/6YWPPjSgXn — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 28, 2022

THIS GAME IS TIED 😱



Cameroon scores a third! pic.twitter.com/pXvPbKC8I6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Choupo-Moting's goal proved decisive as the game finished 3-3, securing a vital point for Cameroon and Serbia. The two teams still have a chance of going through to the knockout rounds if they manage to get positive results in their final games of the group stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAMEROON AND SERBIA? After facing Serbia, Cameroon have the unenviable task of coming up against Brazil in their third and final game of the group stage. Serbia, meanwhile, will take on Switzerland.