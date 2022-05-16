Watch: Theo Hernandez dribbles from own half to score wondergoal and put AC Milan on brink of Serie A title
Theo Hernandez dribbled from his own half to score a wonder goal that puts AC Milan on the brink of the Serie A title on Sunday.
Milan extended their recent unbeaten run to 15 matches and maintained their three-point lead over rivals Inter at the top of Serie A with a 2-0 home win over Atalanta.
Stefano Pioli's side now need just a point from their final game of the season against Sassuolo to clinch the title, and may well end up looking back at Hernandez's stunning solo goal as a defining moment en route to that success.
Editors' Picks
- Which Liverpool heroes make an African Dream XI of FA Cup winners?
- 'Of course!' - Salah eases Liverpool injury fears as he claims he will be ready for Champions League final
- Salisu, Partey and Kevin-Prince Boateng: What's still at stake for Ghanaian players in Europe?
- De Jong's Barcelona dream is almost over: Why the Blaugrana are willing to sell former Ajax ace
Watch: Hernandez scores wondergoal for Milan
The French left-back picked the ball up from just outside his own box before sprinting the full length of the pitch past a whole host of Atalanta defenders, who could only watch on in horror as he eventually produced a stunning finish low into the bottom corner of the net.