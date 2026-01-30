How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson: Date, timings, fight card & streaming links

The big hits keep on coming Stateside. Fresh on the heels of Saturday night's IBF lightweight world title fight between Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz in Las Vegas, we now head to New York for a huge card on January 31. The feature contest on the Top Rank and Matchroom co-promoted 'Ring VI' event, sees Teofimo Lopez defending his Ring and WBO world super-lightweight crowns against Shakur Stevenson.

It's been quite a couple of weeks for lightweight division devotees. Although the main belt on the table at Madison Square Garden is a super-lightweight one, the current WBC world lightweight champ, Shakur Stevenson, is making the small 5lbs step-up to challenge Lopez. That’s nothing new for the unbeaten Stevenson of course, who has reigned supreme in three different divisions (featherweight, super-featherweight and lightweight).

nother former lightweight belt-holder, Keyshawn Davis, who claimed silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after losing to Andy Cruz, also features on the stellar card at the MSG. Like Shakur Stevenson, he’s also stepping up to super lightweight for the first time. ‘The Businessman', who’ll be looking to get the job done against Jamaine Ortiz, has fond memories of fighting in New York, having won the WBO lightweight title there last February.

Getty Images

Back to the main event, Lopez vs Stevenson. The thrilling bout marks Teofimo Lopez's fourth title defence. Since winning the belts against Josh Taylor in New York in June 2023, ‘The Takeover’ has recorded unanimous points decisions over Jamaine Ortiz, Steve Claggett and Arnold Barboza Jr. The Brooklyn-born Lopez actually enters the ring on the back of six wins on the spin after recovering well from his only career loss to date, a split-decision defeat to George Kambosos Jr. in 2021.

Lopez vs Stevenson isn’t the only title fight on the New York card. Elsewhere, another Brooklyn sensation, Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington, takes on Carlos Castro for the vacant WBC world featherweight title. Further up the scales, WBC world middleweight king, Carlos Adames, returns for the first time since his split decision draw with Hamzah Sheeraz in Riyadh last February. He’ll be looking for a more polished performance against Austin Williams, who was stopped by Sheeraz in 2024.

Stevenson and Lopez have been destined to meet for a long time, and the pair finally get it on in ‘The City That Never Sleeps’. It’s one not to be missed. Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of the super lightweight title thriller, including details of the fight card and how you can watch and stream all the live action.

When is Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson?

Date Saturday, January 31 Location Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, USA Time The DAZN PPV show starts at 6 pm ET / 11 pm GMT Main event ring walks (approx) 10.45 pm ET / 3.45 am GMT (Sunday)

‘Ring VI’ featuring Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson is taking place at Madison Square Garden (more commonly known as 'the Garden' or 'MSG'), a multi-purpose indoor arena in New York City. In addition to numerous boxing bouts, the venue hosts/has hosted many sporting events, including NHL, NBA, UFC and WWE, as well as other forms of entertainment (concerts, ice shows, circuses, etc.).

Before Las Vegas became boxing's epicentre, Madison Square Garden was one of the focal points for the sport and held many huge ring encounters including:

Joe Louis vs Rocky Marciano (1951)

Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier (1971)

Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier II (1974)

Joe Calzaghe vs Roy Jones Jr. (2008)

Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr (2019)

The iconic venue last staged a boxing event in July last year, with Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano III the headline fight. It was the first boxing event at The Garden to feature an all-women's card.

🌍 How to watch or stream Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson worldwide

‘Ring VI’ featuring Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson is available around the globe via DAZN pay-per-view. DAZN offers different ways and offers to buy the PPV, as follows:

Buy it as a one-off cost of $69.99 in the US and £24.99 in the UK. This comes with a seven-day free trial of the full DAZN platform.

in the US and in the UK. This comes with a seven-day free trial of the full DAZN platform. A PPV bundle: Purchase both the Lopez vs Stevenson and Barrios vs Garcia (Feb 21) PPVs together for a discounted bundle price of $109.99 in the US and £39.99 in the UK.

Watch both PPVs with no extra one-off costs as part of DAZN's Ultimate Tier subscription. This package includes a minimum of 12 PPV's a year, on top of the regular 185 fight nights offering. It costs $44.99/month (or $449.99/year) in the USA, and £24.99 per month (or £249.99/year) for UK customers.

🛜 Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson from anywhere with a VPN

If Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Last-minute Ring 6: Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson tickets

If you are lucky enough to be in New York or are planning to attend the Madison Square Garden event, tickets are available here:

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Fight Card

Weight class Fight Super lightweight (WBO title) Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Featherweight (WBC title) Bruce Carrington vs Carlos Castro Middleweight (WBC title) Carlos Adames vs Austin Williams Super lightweight Keyshawn Davis vs Jamaine Ortiz Heavyweight Jarrell Miller vs Kingsley Ibeh Welterweight Ziyad Al Maayouf vs Kevin Castillo

Teofimo Lopez professional boxing stats

Age: 28

28 Height: 5' 8" / 173 cm

5' 8" / 173 cm Reach: 68.5" / 174 cm

68.5" / 174 cm Total fights: 23

23 Record: 22-1-0

22-1-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 59

Shakur Stevenson professional boxing stats