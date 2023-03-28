WATCH: Scott McTominay can't stop scoring! Man Utd midfielder grabs FOURTH goal of international break to put Scotland on brink of historic Spain win

- Scored twice against Cyprus
- Adds two more against Spain
- Hadn't netted in PL all season
WHAT HAPPENED? McTominay converted a pull-back pass for his first strike Tuesday before he burst late into the box to slam a ricocheted ball past the goalkeeper in the 51st minute to double Scotland's advantage.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: McTominay is expected to be in contention to start for Manchester United when he returns from international duty, with injuries in Erik ten Hag's midfield opening up a place for him. But who knows, maybe he'll get a trial as a No.9. It wouldn't be Ten Hag's first unconventional move for his attack!
WHAT'S NEXT FOR SCOTLAND? The nation is enjoying a brilliant start to Euro 2024 qualification and the team will look to keep up the momentum when they face Norway on June 17.